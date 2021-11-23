International Emmy Awards 2021: Complete winners list

The UK edition of 'The Masked Singer', comedy 'Call My Agent' and drama 'Tehran' were among the top winners at the International Emmy Awards held at the Casa Cipriani in New York City on Monday night.

As per Variety, David Tennant took the trophy for best actor for his work as a deceptively meek serial killer in ITV's 'Des'. Hayley Squires won for best actress for her role as a happily well-adjusted porn star in 'Adult Material'.

Israeli drama 'Tehran', about a female Mossad agent who goes undercover in Iran, won the top drama series prize. Season 4 of 'Call My Agent', set among agents at a Paris talent rep firm, took the prize for comedy.

The ITV rendition of 'Masked Singer' prevailed in the nonscripted entertainment category. Netflix's 'Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice' took the documentary award, marking the first International Emmy honour for a program from Thailand.

Here is the complete list of International Emmy Award winners:

ARTS PROGRAMMING

Kubrick By Kubrick

Temps Noir / Telemark / Arte France

France

Producers: Martin Laurent, Jeremy Zelnik, Maciej Kubicki, Anna Kepinska

Director: Gregory Monro

Stanley Kubrick's mark on the legacy of cinema can never be measured. Through Michel Ciment, a film critic internationally known for being an expert on Stanley Kubrick, and our advisor for this film, we have access to a series of rare interviews that occurred during their 30 years of friendship.

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS

Hayley Squires in Adult Material

Fifty Fathoms Productions

United Kingdom

Hayley Squires plays leading British pornstar Jolene Dollar in Lucy Kirkwood's new drama Adult Material. Juggling on-set glamour and motherhood at home, Jolene is a poster girl for the industry; respected, aspirational, happy. Through her eyes, we see a world that isn't driven by exploitation, but by opportunity for working-class women.

SHORT-FORM SERIES

INSiDE

Luminous Beast

New Zealand

Producers: Peter Salmon, Liz DiFiore

Director: Peter Salmon

Writers: Dan Musgrove, Shoshana McCallum, Thomas Sainsbury, Kura Forrester, Nic Sampson

Principal Cast: Morgana O'Reilly, Josh Thomson, Sam Snedden

Reclusive tech expert, Rose, is in lockdown and hacking strangers' video calls - her only hit of human interaction. But when she reconnects with an old bully, Rose finds herself sharing a bubble with a ghost from her past. Rose must work out what is real and what is part of the pandemic.

NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE US PRIMETIME PROGRAM

21st Annual Latin Grammy Awards

Univision Network / The Latin Recording Academy

United States

Executive Producers: Jose Tillan, Charlie Singer, Ignacio Meyer, Raj Kapoor, Ulises Chang

Producer: Terry Lickona

Director: Marcelo Gama

Writers: Cesar Munoz, Manuel Alvarez, Sandra Aragon, Sergio Jablon

Principal Cast : Ana Brenda Contreras, Victor Manuelle, Yalitza Aparicio

The 21st Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards aired on November 19 with the theme 'Music Makes Us Human.' It featured performances from around the world and was a celebration of musical excellence and the power of music, bringing us together through stories of hope, community, and a renewed sense of purpose.

DOCUMENTARY

Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice

2050 Productions / Netflix

Thailand

Executive Producer: Amanda Feldon

Producer: Pailin Wedel

Director: Pailin Wedel

Writers: Pailin Wedel, Nina Ijas

This documentary follows a Thai scientist and his family as they decide to cryogenically freeze their cherished, dying toddler.

NON-SCRIPTED ENTERTAINMENT

The Masked Singer

Bandicoot Scotland / ITV

United Kingdom

Executive Producers: Claire Horton, Derek McLean, Daniel Nettleton

Producer: Marc Bassett

Director: Simon Staffurth

Writers: Les Keen, Aiden Spackman

Principal Cast: Joel Dommett, Ken Jeong, Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross

The Masked Singer is a reality singing competition hosted by Joel Dommett and featuring Ken Jeong, Davina McCall, Rita Ora, and Jonathan Ross. 12 celebrities compete inside elaborate character costumes as viewers and the panel speculate on who could be behind the mask.

TV MOVIE/MINI-SERIES

Atlantic Crossing

Cinenord / Beta Film / PBS / SVT/ DR / Nevision / NRK

Norway

Executive Producers: Tone Ronning, Justus Riesenkampff, Friedemann Goez, Alexander Eik, Susanne Simpson, Anni Faurbye Fernandez, Sofia Helin, James Cabourne, Sofie Wanting Hassing

Producer: Silje Hopland Eik

Director: Alexander Eik

Writers: Linda May Kallestein, Alexander Eik

Principal Cast: Sofia Helin, Kyle MacLachlan, Tobias Santelmann, Soren Pilmark, Harriet Sansom Harris, Lucy Russel, Daniel Betts

A princess steals the heart of the President of the United States in an epic drama based on the relationship of Franklin D. Roosevelt and Norwegian Crown Princess Martha, who fights to save her country. Based on true events, a unique perspective on the tragic events of WWII.

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR

David Tennant in Des

New Pictures / ITV

United Kingdom

An outwardly meek Scottish civil servant, Dennis Nilsen is unexpectedly cooperative when he is arrested, freely admitting to killing '15 or 16' victims. He revels in the attention from both the police and the press, but both sides soon learn that trying to decipher a serial killer is a dangerous game.

TELENOVELA

The Song of Glory

China Huace Film & TV Co., Ltd / Croton Cultural Media Co., Ltd / Croton Entertainment Co., Ltd / Shanghai Tencent Penguin Film / Culture Communication Co., Ltd / Jolly Orange Studio

PR China

Executive Producers: Xingchen Huang, Ni Xue

Producer: Ying Wang

Director: Wei Chu Lee

Writer: Mengzhang Wu

Principal Cast: Qin Li, Hao Qin

The Song of Glory tells the story of the chivalrous woman Li Ge and the governor Liu Yikang who after many tribulations, get married, join hands to defend the country, and jointly create a prosperous and peaceful world.

COMEDY

Call My Agent! - Season 4

Mon Voisin Productions / Mother Productions / France Television / Netflix

France

Producers: Dominique Besnehard, Michel Feller, Harold Valentin, Aurelien Larger

Directors: Marc Fitoussi, Antoine Garceau

Writers: Fanny Herrero (Created by), Victor Reodenbach (Head Writer)

At a top Paris talent firm, agents scramble to keep their star clients happy - and their business afloat - after an unexpected crisis.

DRAMA SERIES

Tehran

Donna and Shula Productions / Paper Plane Productions

Israel

Executive Producers: Dana Eden, Shula Spiegel, Alon Aranya, Julien Leroux, Peter Emerson, Moshe Zonder, Eldad Koblenz, Dimitris Michalakis

Director: Daniel Syrkin

Writers: Moshe Zonder, Omri Shenhar

Principal Cast: Niv Sultan, Shaun Toub, Navid Negahban, Shervin Alenabi, Menashe Noy, Liraz Charhi

Tehran tells the story of a Mossad agent who goes deep undercover on a dangerous mission in Tehran that places her and everyone around her in dire jeopardy.

'Insecure' star Yvonne Orji hosted the ceremony at Casa Cipriani.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor