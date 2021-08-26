Is Mira Rajput upset with actor-husband Shahid Kapoor?

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput is one of the most talked about star wives in the industry. Mira not only creates buzz with her public appearance but also grabs attention with her social media posts. Meera recently posted a picture showing Shahid's dirty shoes and socks. In the picture, the socks can be seen on top of the shoes. Sharing the pic, Meera wrote, 'Are all men like this?' This picture of Meera is now making a lot of headlines on social media.

Earlier, Ishaan Khatter, Shahid's brother had revealed, how he has to follow a protocol strictly set by his sister-in-law - "remove shoes" and then enter the room "real quiet." Ishaan Khatter in one of his interviews said, "She (Mira) just has a thing against shoes being in the middle of the room. It's not even the middle of a room, it's the corner but it's not the corner she would prefer. I have learnt the protocol to engage with my niece and nephew. First you remove your shoes where they should be and then you go into the house, real quiet like. Usually you got to do a handstand. That's how it works in that house. I have learnt to put my shoes where it should be."Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput married in July 2015 and Misha, their first child, was born the following year. Shahid and Mira welcomed their second child, a son they've named Zain, in September, 2018.

