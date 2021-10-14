"Is this justice": Tanishaa Mukerji reacts on Aryan Khan's alleged drugs case

Tanishaa Mukerji is the latest celebrity to come out in support of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. Aryan was arrested over a week ago for his alleged involvement in a drug case. The Neal n Nikki actress, said that Aryan is being ‘harassed’ and that people do not have compassion for him. Speaking to a leading daily, Tanishaa said, “I definitely think that in Aryan’s case, this is harassment. More so by putting the child on a media trial! This is not real journalism, just sensationalism or Bollywood bashing as you would say. Unfortunately, people have become callous towards our stars saying things like, that these are the pros and cons to being a star kid! Really? Obviously they don’t have any compassion.

This country is for all of us and people should be more discerning when looking at the evidence and think what if this was happening to my child? What would I do? Is this justice?”Tanishaa also shared a post on Instagram about Aryan and wrote, “Free him already!!”Earlier, celebrities like Shatrughan Sinha, Suniel Shetty, Swara Bhasker, Hrithik Roshan, Pooja Bhatt, Suchitra Krishnamoorthy, Karan Patel, filmmaker Hansal Mehta have spoken for Aryan Khan. Aryan Khan was arrested hours after the anti-drugs agency's officers raided a Mumbai cruise ship party in disguise on October 2. Seven others, including Arbaaz Merchant, were arrested on October 3. Aryan Khan has been in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail since then; this morning he and five other accused were shifted from the quarantine block after their mandatory Covid tests returned negative.