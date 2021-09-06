It feels surreal to play Lord Krishna: Hitanshu Jinsi

Mumbai, Sep 6 Television actor Hitanshu Jinsi, who is playing 'Lord Krishna' in 'Vighnaharta Ganesh', says the role had a positive impact in his life.

"I had received the opportunity to essay the roles of Lord Vishnu and Lord Jagannath earlier and now the viewers will see me in the avatar of Lord Krishna. I feel utterly lucky. To play Lord Krishna is a dream come true," Jinsi says.

"When I get into the look of Lord Krishna, I feel surreal. It is a feeling that I cannot describe in words. I wear a mukut and pair it with different kinds of accessories and jewellery. I hope the viewers resonate with my portrayal of Lord Krishna and appreciate the efforts," he adds.

The ongoing track focuses on the story of ‘Mira Bai' portrayed by actress Lavina Tandon. In the upcoming episode, 'Mira Bai' will chant prayers for Lord Krishan, trying to convince him to send her a costume for their marriage.

'Vighnaharta Ganesh' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor