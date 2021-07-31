It's a wrap for Vikrant Massey-starrer 'Love Hostel'

Actors Vikrant Massey, Bobby Deol and Sanya Malhotra, on Saturday, finished the shooting for their upcoming movie 'Love Hostel'.

The 'Haseen Dillruba' actor took to his Instagram account to share the news along with a happy picture with his co-stars and director Shanker Raman.

Vikrant captioned the post, "What a beautiful journey it has been so far, can't wait to unfold what lies ahead. It's a wrap! #LoveHostel."

The gripping fast-paced crime-thriller was shot across three cities Bhopal, Patiala and Mumbai with a tight schedule of 40 days divided over two waves of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. All the safety precautions were followed on the sets of the movie.

Set against the pulsating backdrop of rustic North India, 'Love Hostel' will trace the volatile journey of a spirited young couple, being hunted by a ruthless mercenary. The star-crossed lovers take on the entire world and then some more in search of their fairy-tale ending.

This is a survival tale in the game of power, money and principles with mayhem and bloodshed.

'Love Hostel' is written and helmed by National award-winning cinematographer, Shanker, who is best known for making Pankaj Tripathi-starrer 'Gurgaon'.

The film is produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma of Red Chillies Entertainment along with Manish Mundra of Drishyam Films.

The upcoming movie marks the second collaboration between Red Chillies Entertainment and Drishyam Films, after the critically acclaimed 'Kaamyaab' which had released last year.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor