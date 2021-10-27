It's confirmed! 'Dune' to get a sequel

Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune' is officially getting a sequel.

On Tuesday, Legendary Entertainment announced that they have greenlit the second part of 'Dune', which adapts the first half of Frank Herbert's 1965 science-fiction epic.

As per Variety, Warner Bros. will distribute the film, which will hit theatres on October 20, 2023.

"This is only the beginning...Thank you to those who have experienced @dunemovie so far, and those who are going in the days and weeks ahead. We're excited to continue the journey," a post read on Legendary Entertainment's official Twitter handle.

The first part of the sci-fi epic was released on October 22 in the US. It features actors Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem.

( With inputs from ANI )

