‘I’ve been blessed with some of the most beautiful songs in my filmography!’ : Vaani Kapoor

Gorgeous Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor had a pivotal role in WAR and she made an impact with her acting, how good she looked on screen with her co-star Hrithik Roshan and, of course, Ghungroo in which she matched steps with the king of dance in Indian films, Hrithik himself! On the second anniversary of WAR, Vaani opens up about how special the film is in her career. Vaani says, “I believe with every film, one discovers a new dimension to themselves. You gain experience, new learnings and observations as an artiste. It helps build a better foundation for future work. I do feel till date, I’ve been blessed with some of the most beautiful songs in my filmography be it Gulabi, Nashe Si chad Gayi or Ghungroo.”

Hrithik Roshan is a dream co-star to have for anyone. Vaani speaks about how she achieved that sparkling chemistry with him as a super fresh pairing on screen. She says, “I’m happy it was perceived that way. Hrithik’s phenomenal in whatever he does, be it acting or dance. A very self-aware individual, hardworking and an intelligent artist. I’m just grateful to have had the opportunity to share the screen space with him.” She adds, “It’s been an honour and a delight to share the screen with him. Hopefully, next time, given the opportunity, I will work even harder so I can perform half as good as he does.”

