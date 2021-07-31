Jacqueline Fernandez explains why action film 'Vikrant Rona' is 'super special'

Mumbai, July 31 Actress Jacqueline Fernandez says the upcoming film 'Vikrant Rona' will be super special and memorable for her. The actress has come on board Kannada star Kichcha Sudeepa's multilingual film.

Jacqueline will be seen playing 'Gadang Rakkamma' who runs a tavern in a fictional place. She will also be seen shaking a leg with Kichcha Sudeepa in the film.

The makers have unveiled the first look of Jacqueline Fernandez in her screen character of Raquel D'Costa a.k.a. Gadang Rakkamma.

Talking about the same, Jacqueline shared: "The team of the film has been very welcoming and every moment that's going into its making has been exciting for me. I thank the producers for such a grand poster reveal from the bottom of my heart. This film is going to be super special and memorable for me."

Director Anup Bhandari expressed: "It feels amazing to be able to bring an element of surprise with each announcement. Jacqueline's poster reveal was planned to convey the scale of the film yet again and how invested we are in fulfilling the promise of offering the audience a movie that will make their time in theatres worth it."

"The story of the world's new hero gets all the more exciting with the entry of Jacqueline. We're happy to share a glimpse of what she brings to the movie. We're on our way to creating an extravagant piece of cinema that will be remembered by generations to come and we're thrilled about the growing anticipation surrounding it," added producer Jack Manjunath.

The multilingual action adventure film will have a 3-D release in 14 languages and 55 countries.

Directed by Anup Bhandari, produced by Jack Manjunath and Shalini Manjunath, co-produced by Alankar Pandian, 'Vikrant Rona' also stars Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok.

