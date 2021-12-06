Jacqueline Fernandez likely to be arrested soon in 200 crore extortion case?

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has found herself in legal mess after she was named as one of the beneficiaries in alleged con-man Sukesh Chandrasekar’s Rs. 200-crore money laundering case. According to a Bollywood Hungama report, the Kick actress is likely to be arrested soon as ED has found her links with Sukesh Chandrashekar. . On Sunday evening she was stopped at the Mumbai airport from leaving the country. The actor wanted to go to Dubai for a show when she was stopped at the airport. ED sources said she would now be taken to Delhi for questioning. The ED had recently filed a chargesheet against Sukesh and others in connection with the Rs 200-crore money laundering case. The allegation was that Sukesh, while he was in Tihar jail, had extorted money from the wife of a businessman.

The ED had earlier alleged that they had unearthed monetary transactions between Sukesh and Fernandez. The ED had further alleged that she was also given gifts by Sukesh. Apart from Fernandez, the agency had also called actor Nora Fatehi to join the probe. As per the chargesheet, Sukesh and Jacqueline have been talking to each other since January 2021. Sukesh used to speak to Jacqueline over his mobile phone even while he was in jail. Sukesh also sent expensive gifts worth over Rs 10 crore to the actress. The expensive gift items include jewellery, diamond-studded jewellery sets, crockery, four Persian cats (the cost of one cat is around Rs 9 lakh) and a horse worth Rs 52 lakh. When Sukesh came out on bail, he booked a chartered flight to Chennai. He also booked a chartered flight for Jacqueline Fernandez from Mumbai to Delhi. Both Sukesh and Jacqueline stayed at a hotel in Chennai. Sukesh allegedly spent around Rs 8 crore for his air travel in private jets when he was on bail. He also sent money to Jacqueline Fernandez's siblings.