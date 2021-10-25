Jacqueline Fernandez refutes claims of dating conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar

In a shocking disclosure, conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar's lawyer claimed that film actor Jacqueline Fernandez and Sukesh were dating each other. Anant Malik, the lawyer representing Sukesh Chandrashekhar told the media on Saturday, "Jacqueline and Sukesh were dating, these are my instructions, this is straight from the horse's mouth." Responding to the claims, a spokesperson for actor Jacqueline Fernandez issued a statement on Saturday saying, "Jacqueline Fernandez is being called to testify as a witness by the ED. She has duly recorded her statements and in future will also be completely co-operating with the agency in the investigations."

"Jacqueline also categorically denies alleged slanderous statements made about her relationship with the involved couple," the statement added. On Saturday, all the accused, including Sukesh Chandrasekhar and his wife Leena Maria Paul were sent to judicial custody by a Delhi court. Earlier, Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez were confronted face to face with Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Sukesh Chandrashekhar used the proceeds of extortion to send expensive gifts to Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez. In a statement, Nora Fatehi had said that she was a victim and had decided to help investigators as a witness in the case against Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar is accused of extorting Rs 200 crore in one year from a businessman's wife over spoof calls while he was lodged in a Delhi jail.