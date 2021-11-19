James Blunt calls in expert help to deal with ghosts!

London, Nov 19 Singer James Blunt turned to experts to deal with a ghost problem at his London pub.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "James and his team at the Fox & Pheasant called in specialists to have a look at their resident ghoul. As well as solving their problem, they all had a laugh and some of it was filmed for a new project that James is working on."

The problem has also been posing a workplace hazard as the staff were "totally freaked out" by the suspected supernatural presence, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The employees now hope that the experts will be able to "put an end to it".

Earlier this month, meanwhile, Blunt shared that he fulfilled a "dream" by rescuing his local pub.

The singer bought the pub in 2017, and Blunt is thrilled that he managed to stop it from being turned into a house.

The 'You're Beautiful' hitmaker said: "It was run-down and unloved.

"I never thought it would come up for sale. I didn't imagine owning a pub in the first place, it wasn't an ambition. But when I heard it was going to be turned into a house and developed, I thought – well it's the dream of a minor pop star to save the local.

"I'm in the business of bringing people together for live shows and concerts, standing shoulder to shoulder next to strangers. Pubs are the same, too. It's a community-based thing where people come and congregate and socialise. There's an importance to that, as humans, that we need, and it's a really fantastic job to be involved in."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor