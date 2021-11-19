James Bond films' Pinewood Studios catches fire

Fire crews had to recently tend to a massive blaze at the famed Pinewood Studios, home of James Bond films, in the United Kingdom, according to multiple reports.

According to Fox News, emergency services from multiple rescue entities responded to the studio in Slough, Berkshire at around 9:10 pm local time after residents in the area said they heard a "very big explosion" followed by a copious amount of smoke on Thursday night, local news outlets reported.

Images on social media quickly surfaced revealing firefighters from the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service as well as the London Fire Brigade were on-site, with crews battling the blaze.

"Sad to hear about the fire at Pinewood Studios. Hopefully, nobody got hurt," one person tweeted, while the James Bond fan page MI6 HQ, which has over 77,000 followers, tweeted that the studio is "on fire again" and shared photos of stage 141 ablaze.

The widely-used set had burned to the ground in June 1984 as filming of Ridley Scott's 'Legend' was nearing its end. It was then rebuilt before it reopened in January 1985.

As per Fox News, fast forward to July 2006 and another fire erupted after production wrapped on the Bond film 'Casino Royale'. The set was later demolished and rebuilt in under six months.

( With inputs from ANI )

