'James Bond' star Naomie Harris opens up about her #MeToo story

Oscar-nominated British actress Naomie Harris, who plays Eve Moneypenny in the James Bond franchise, recently revealed that a "huge, huge star" groped her during an audition.

Although she refused to name the perpetrator but was left aghast when nobody in the audition room said anything to the man.

The actor put his hand up her skirt during the read-through, "What was so shocking about it was the casting director was there and the director, and of course no one said anything because he was - he is - such a huge star. That was my only #MeToo incident, so I felt very lucky given how rife that behaviour was," Naomie told the Mail.

But, there has been a change in the undercurrents since then as she mentioned, "Now things have definitely changed. I was on a project where there was a #MeToo incident and there was no hesitation, (the perpetrator) was immediately removed," she said.

Naomie, who earned an Oscar nomination for 'Moonlight' back in 2017, was recently seen in 'No Time To Die' and 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage'.

