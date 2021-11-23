James Van Der Beek, wife Kimberly welcome sixth baby after two pregnancy losses

It's a boy! The Van Der Beeks have welcomed another little one to their family.

On Monday, the 'Dawson's Creek' alum announced on Instagram that he and his wife Kimberly welcomed their sixth baby together, a son named Jeremiah Van Der Beek.

James shared the exciting news alongside several photos of the newborn and his family.

According to People magazine, the actor and his wife are already parents to son Joshua, 9, and daughters Gwendolyn, 3, Emilia, 5, Annabel, 7, and Olivia, 11.

"Humbled and overjoyed to announce the safe, happy arrival of Jeremiah Van Der Beek (We've been calling him Remi, btw - not "dinosaur"). After experiencing late-term #pregnancyloss twice in a row (both at 17+ weeks), we kept this one quiet. Truthfully, I was terrified when I found out," he began the lengthy caption.

James explained that he and his wife found a doctor in Texas that diagnosed the last two pregnancy losses as "having been caused by an: 'incompetent cervix.' "

"A simple surgical cerclage was done, removed at full-term, @vanderkimberly gave birth naturally on the ranch... and here we are. The medical books say to only look at a cerclage as an option after three late-term losses. Our doctor recommends considering it after one. Spread the word," he shared.

"Each child brings their own energy, their own manifestation of consciousness, their own lessons. The ones we lost each gifted us with different pieces of the puzzle... leaving us that much more grateful for the ongoing master class we get to enjoy with this sweet, wise little one," James added, going on to thank "everyone in our community" for their support and honouring of their privacy.

"Life is beautiful," James concluded the post.

As per People magazine, The family's move to Austin earlier this year came after the couple opened up about their heartbreaking back-to-back pregnancy losses, with Kimberly suffering a miscarriage at 17 1/2 weeks in June 2020, less than a year after losing another baby boy 17 weeks into the pregnancy in November 2019.

Following the miscarriages, James and Kimberly partnered with the American Red Cross to raise awareness and encourage blood donations.

( With inputs from ANI )

