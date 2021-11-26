'Janani- Soul Anthem' from 'RRR' brings out real emotions of movie

Hyderabad, Nov 26 SS Rajamouli‘s upcoming magnum opus 'RRR' has Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. As the song 'Janani', which is tagged as the 'Soul Anthem' for 'RRR' was released on Friday, it brings in the real emotion of the movie.

The video opens with a heart-whelming note by the music director MM Keeravani.

"'RRR' throbs with many pulse-pounding moments. Underlying all those spectacular sequences is one consuming emotion that elevates them. Giving musical form to the beat of that very heart was one of the most fulfilling experiences- MM Keeravani", his note reads.

While the visuals of 'Janani', impress the viewers with the grandeur and the emotion imbibed in the song, the soul-touching music takes it to another level.

The lyrical song opens with the visuals of Ram Charan wearing a sepoy uniform, while his terror-stricken eyes convey the pain. NTR's tears in the next segment stir the souls, as his helpless eyes convey many things.

As the focus shifts on Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran shares the scene with him.

"Sarojini, I am nothing by my fight for freedom. You are a fragment of it", Ajay Devgn says, as Shriya silently collects the dirt, fallen from his feet, to preserve for the rest of her life. The rest of the video portrays some heartbreaking visuals from the war field, which sums up the soul of the song- 'Janani' / 'Uyire'.

"Janani is just the beginning of the emotional journey envisaged by @ssrajamouli Garu. #RRRSoulAnthem out on November 26th. MM Keeravani garu' soulful composition will tug your heartstrings. Stay tuned to 'RRR' Movie ", Ram Charan had tweeted earlier, indicating that the song is one of the highlights from the upcoming visual grandeur.

On the other hand, it is reliably learned that the makers of 'RRR' are planning to release the theatrical trailer of the movie during the first week of December. Set in the pre-independence era, the film is directed by S S Rajamouli, while DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainments bankrolls the movie. Musical score is by M M Keeravani.

NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and Olivia Morris will be the important faces, while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody are also part of the 'RRR' cast. 'RRR' is to hit the screens on January 7, 2022.

