Jason Momoa needs surgery to fix hernia, rib issues

Los Angeles, Oct 20 Hollywood star Jason Momoa suffered for his art while making the "Aquaman" sequel and now needs months of surgery to fix hernia, eye and rib issues.

The "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" actor suffered a scratched cornea and other injuries while making the film, but accepts he only has himself to blame for attempting stunts as an "ageing superhero", reports aceshowbiz.com.

"I'm getting old," he said during an appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'.

He added: "I messed up my eyes. I just got something in it that kinda cut it up, and then I've gotta get surgery - I have a hernia, I've got ribs out. I'm just getting beat up, I just kinda give it. I love my job and I get a little too excited. The age thing. I'm an ageing superhero now."

The second movie is also supported by Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

The production kicks off in September this year.

Director James Wan returns as the helmer. The movie is scheduled for December 2022 release. A behind-the-scenes clip was recently released at DC Fandome virtual event.

Plot details are still kept under wraps, but director James Wan previously said the upcoming sequel was "very heavily inspired by 'Planet of the Vampires".

He further added: "You can take the boy out of horror, but you can never take the horror out of the boy."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor