Jay Zaveri: Playing 'Raja Bhojraj' a very enriching experience

Mumbai, Sep 23 Actor Jay Zaveri is a well-known face on television and to his credit are shows like 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2', 'Meri Hanikarak Biwi' and others. Now the actor is seen as Raja Bhojraj', husband of 'Mirabai' (Lavina Tandon) in 'Vighnaharta Ganesha'.

The show is based on scriptures revolving around Lord Ganesha and the current track is focused on 'Mirabai'. It is shown in the episode that 'Raja Bhojraj' comes back from the battlefield badly wounded and 'Mirabai' fulfils the duty of being his wife and takes proper care of him without making any contact.

Expressing his experience Jay Zaveri says: "The entire sequence was tough and demanding as after the battle, my character was badly wounded. 'Mirabai' had to constantly take care of 'Raja Bhojraj'. I feel that playing 'Raja Bhojraj' has been a very enriching experience because when I kept reading about him, I could feel the depth of the story before portraying his character."

"'Raja Bhojraj' always acknowledged Mirabai's devotion towards Lord Krishna and ensured that he supported her. It is ecstatic to be a part of the show and to essay the character of such a noble man," he adds.

Later on, it is shown 'Mirabai' will be saved from an accident by her husband 'Bhojraj' who saves her at the right time. But after breaking the promise of not touching Mirabai, 'Raja Bhojraj' goes into depression and due to this, his condition starts deteriorating. He will be seen praying to 'Mirabai' to help him get salvation.

Raja Bhojraj later passes away after Mira's prayers and his soul gets absorbed in Lord Krishna.

