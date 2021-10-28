John Abraham wraps up shoot for Ek Villain Returns

John Abraham has completed finished shooting for his forthcoming action- thriller Ek Villain Returns and called it a “seamless experience”. Abraham, who stars in the film alongside Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria, finished his portions on Wednesday. The Mohit Suri-directorial is in the final leg of its shoot in Mumbai. Abraham said he enjoyed the process of working on the film to the extent that everything that used to bother him–shooting in rains or at nights–didn’t affect him on Ek Villain Returns.

“There were no complaints. Everything felt too good to be true. I will push aside everything to work with Mohit again. It has been such a beautiful experience. We have got a great film out. ”I am so proud of it and this I say without even seeing a single frame of it. Congratulations to all of us. The team has been fantastic, production and direction teams have been very good. If I may say so, we have a super hit in our hands,” the 48-year-old actor said in a statement.Ek Villain Returns is the sequel of the successful Ek Villain (2014). While the first film starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh, the new film will also star Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. As per reports, director Mohit Suri was all set to work with his Malang star Aditya Roy Kapur, but he departed the project due to creative differences. Arjun Kapoor came in as a replacement. On the work front, John was last seen in Sanjay Gupta's Mumbai Saga. He is currently awaits the release of his next film, Satyamave Jayate 2 in which he stars with Divya Khosla Kumar.

