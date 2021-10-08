Johny Lever extends support to Shah Rukh Khan in alleged drug case

Bollywood actor Johny Lever has extended support to his Badshah co-star Shah Rukh Khan. Taking to his Twitter on Friday, Johny Lever posted a throwback picture. SRK’s son was arrested on Sunday by the NCB in the Mumbai cruise drug case. He was sent to judicial custody for 14 days on October 7. Ever since the news of Aryan’s arrest broke, SRK’s friends and colleagues have been sharing messages of support on social media.

Earlier, today, the magistrate court on rejected the interim bail plea filed by Aryan. During the hearing, NCB opposed the grant of bail to Aryan Khan on grounds including that he is an influential person and may tamper with evidence. The court said that the applications are not maintainable before it, the bail pleas of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were rejected. Further, they will have to apply for bail before special NDPS court. Lawyer Satish Maneshinde, who appeared on behalf of Aryan, opposed the ground. “Merely because person belongs to affluent family, it cannot be said that evidence will be tampered with. What influence have I used? I am suffering for 6-7 days. People roaming free with much serious offences. I am not one of those,” he said.

