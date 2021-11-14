Jonita Gandhi on how she put together 'Chal Koi Na' song

Mumbai, Nov 14 Jonita Gandhi recently released her Punjabi single titled 'Chal Koi Na' which marks her first solo outing in the urban Punjabi space.

Shot in the picturesque locales of Hawaii, the song showcases Jonita as the force of nature while harping on the theme of letting go.

Talking about the song and venturing into a new space, the singer said, "This song has been in the works for a few months. I actually started doing a lot more work in the urban Punjabi (music) scene a few months ago. I started this new journey with Treehouse VHT, which is my label."

She added, "I did a few collaborations with Mickey Singh like 'NA NA' and '4 AM' and then followed them with this song. It's a song about letting go, it came together through a lot of hard work of a beautiful team. Lots of people put up a lot of energy into the song and into this video."

Commenting on the writing process of the song, Jonita said, "The writing process of this song was completely remote. So, this is one of those rare instances when there was not a lot of jamming on the writing part. The Punjabi lyrics that Simar has written, were already written from her end. I totally loved what she had written, I think it has such a beautiful message and it's portrayed in such a nice way."

"I believe this song is also very close to Simar's heart. It's kind of a breakup song, it's about parting ways with that special someone but it has a very positive and mature take on it because sometimes these things are out of our control," she concluded.

