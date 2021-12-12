Joyita Chatterjee reveals her crush on Olympic hero Neeraj Chopra

Mumbai, Dec 12 'Class of 2020' actress Joyita Chatterjee is all praise for Tokyo Olympics gold medallist and ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra.

"I got to know about Neeraj Chopra after he won at the Olympics. Then I started observing him. It's not about fame. I know that every actor was praising him. Right from Kiara Advani to the girl-next-door, everyone was praising him. I didn't realise that I would fall for him. I was just watching his interviews and wondering who this guy was who had suddenly become the heartthrob and the most eligible bachelor," she said.

"When I started seeing his videos, I realised that the guy had a different kind of simplicity. Even though he has achieved so much in life, his feet are still on the ground. He doesn't fake an accent and makes use of the wrong English. He accepts the way he is and I love how he treats women.

"I have seen female fans falling for him and I see the way he just joins hands and very sweetly gets away. In today's day and age where sex is so easily available and things are so out there, a guy like Neeraj made my heart melt. If not me then whoever gets him is going to be the luckiest girl because he is a keeper," she added.

She likes everything about the athlete.

"He is so different that it just draws me towards him. I feel there is a magnetic kind of attraction. It just pulls me towards him. I have found so many videos of his fan clubs on Instagram where he is doing a 'desi' dance at someone's wedding. He has made India proud and that is one aspect that we should not forget. There are so many celebrities that follow him and he doesn't follow so many of them back and I am like, 'I love this attitude'," she said.

"I have decided that I will not go out with an actor because I want to live a simple life, and Neeraj has all the traits of an ideal guy," she added.

She hasn't thought about what she would do if she gets to meet him. "I don't know when he will be in front of me. I might just get nervous. I have no idea. I have no idea what the hell I am going to do, so I just don't want to think. Let that day come in my life," she said.

