Jr NTR spends Rs. 17 lakh on a special number plate for his new Lamborghini

Jr NTR reportedly shelled out Rs 17 lakh for a fancy registration number for his new Lamborghini. The Janta Garage star egistered the number plate for his fancy car at the Khairatabad RTO Office in Hyderabad. In August 2021, Jr NTR brought home one of his prized possessions, Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule. The car, worth Rs 3.16 crore, comes with a black matte finish. Jr NTR is the first customer in India to own a Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule. According to the latest reports, the RRR actor paid a huge sum of Rs 17 lakh to get a special number plate for his Lamborgini car.

He got the registration number TS09 FS 9999 for his car. Jr.NTR has a fleet of cars in his garage including Porsche 718 Cayman worth Rs 1. 64 crores, Skoda Superb worth Rs 35.02 lakh, Range Rover Vogue worth Rs 3.88 crore, Audi Q7 worth 77.17 lakh, Mercedes-Benz GLS 350d Rs 88.18 lakh and BMW 720LD worth Rs 1.35 crore. On the work front, Jr NTR will be next seen in SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR. 'The period film also features Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Samuthirakani in lead roles. RRR's new release date will be announced soon. He also has a film with director Koratala Siva, which he might take up after RRR's release. Jr NTR is also in talks with director Prashanth Neel of KGF fame.