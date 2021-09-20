Julianne Nicholson wins Emmy for her role in 'Mare of Easttown'

American star Julianne Nicholson won an Emmy for 'Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie' for her role in HBO's popular show 'Mare of Easttown'.

She essayed the role of Lori Ross, who is a close friend of the show's lead character Marianne Sheehan portrayed by Kate Winslet.

'Mare of Easttown' is an American crime drama limited series created by Brad Ingelsby for HBO.

It stars Winslet as the title character 'Marianne Sheehan', a detective investigating a murder in a small town near Philadelphia. Nicholson, Jean Smart, Angourie Rice, Evan Peters, Sosie Bacon, David Denman also appear in supporting roles.

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards are being held at the Event Deck at L.A. Live in Downtown Los Angeles, California. The nominations were announced on July 13 this year by Ron and Jasmine Cephas Jones during a virtual event.

The ceremony is being hosted by Cedric the Entertainer. For the first time, the ceremony will present two categories that are annually given out at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards: Outstanding Variety Special (Live) and Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded).

( With inputs from ANI )

