Kaitlynn Carter welcomes first child with boyfriend Kristopher Brock

It's a baby boy! American reality TV star Kaitlynn Carter on Thursday (local time) announced the birth of her first child with fashion designer beau Kristopher Brock.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'The Hills: New Beginnings' star announced the arrival of her baby boy by sharing a picture of her newborn with the caption, "our chunky little guy, Rowan Carter Brock, was born 9/30/21 at 2:53am, 8 lbs 4 oz. everyone is happy and healthy and so in love."

Earlier, Kaitlynn shared snaps from her revitalised home which she created to make a baby-proof space for her newborn to play with half-brother Charlie.

As per E! News, Kristopher shares custody of Charlie with ex-wife Laura Vassar, with who he continues to work on his clothing brand Brock Collection.

Whereas, Kaitlynn was married to reality TV star Brody Jenner for five years. The couple announced their split in August 2019, days before photos were released of Kaitlynn and singer Miley Cyrus kissing during a lavish Italian vacation. However, Kaitlynn and Cyrus parted ways after dating for one month.

On September 7, the influencer shared that her friends and family threw her a baby shower, which was also attended by her former mother-in-law Linda Thompson.

Brody's mom commemorated the special moment on Instagram, writing, "My whole family and I are wishing every happiness for you and your family! It is the profoundly beautiful adventure of motherhood upon which you are about to embark! You are radiant!"

Speaking of Kaitlynn and Kristopher, the couple has been in a romantic relationship for over a year. The two announced the pregnancy news on Kaitlynn's Instagram handle in June.

She shared a picture that captured the shadows of the couple holding each other's hands and also the reality star's growing baby bump.

( With inputs from ANI )

