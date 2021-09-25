Kamakshi Rai on her debut indie music video 'Thodi Si Dua'

New Delhi, Sep 25 Singer Kamakshi Rai has released her first independent music video 'Thodi Si Dua' with Merchant Records, owned by music composer duo Salim-Sulaiman. The song features Kamakshi along with Tallz.

In an exclusive conversation with , Kamakshi shared her experience of working with Salim-Sulaiman's Merchant Records.

"The credit for this goes to our sound engineer Aftab Khan. He liked the song so much that he played it for Salim Sir and Sulaiman Sir, and they instantly decided to release it under their banner."

She added, "It's a beautiful full-circle kind of story, because I had met Salim-Sulaiman 6 years ago, and Salim Sir had told me, 'Keep going at this, you have a lot of potential and you'll release some beautiful songs one day.' This is just the beginning!"

A blend of Hindi and English indie pop music, Kamakshi has sung, written and composed the song. The music video has been shot in Kolkata on an open terrace and features the her family and friends.

She said, "I wrote and composed the song way back in 2013 when I was really heartbroken and alone. Every time I'd sing it, it made me feel a bit better, and the same thing happened for people I sang it to. I realised there was some magic in this tune."

"In 2020 I roped in Garima Obrah, who I met during the promotions of my playback debut for 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota' to write the Hindi parts of the song, and she took it to the next level," said Kamakshi who runs a homegrown business consultancy, and also records voiceovers and writes lyrics for TV commercials.

Kamakshi and music producer Tallz have also worked on a few covers together and have several more original pop songs in the pipeline.

She recently sang in the title track of new web series 'Potluck' alongside Amit Mishra titled 'It's All Good'.

