Kamal Haasan recovers from Covid-19, superstar advised few days of rest

Kamal Haasan, who tested positive for COVID-19 few weeks ago after his return from the US, has finally recovered from the virus. However, the actor shall remain in isolation till December 3 and will get back to work from December 4, 2021. Sri Ramachandra Hospital, where he was receiving treatment shared a press release to announce this happy news.The health bulletin, which was released read, "Kamal Haasan was treated for mild coronavirus and "he has fully recovered but advised to be on isolation until 3rd December 2021. He will be fit to resume his routine work from 4th December 2021." His daughter Shruti Haasan was with him in Chennai and returned yesterday to Mumbai as he got better. Kamal Haasan got infected with the virus post his USA trip. The Indian 2 actor was in Chicago for the launch of his new clothing line. The launch of the same took place on 15th November.

The actor tweeted, “I had mild cough following my return from the USA. When I tested, the coronavirus infection was confirmed. I have isolated myself in hospital. Everyone should be on guard realising that the COVID-19 spread has not faded.” As he was undergoing treatment, actor Ramya Krishnan was roped in to host the weekend episodes last week. Before Ramya was called on stage, Kamal connected to the show via video link from his hospital room and expressed his gratitude for the vaccination. The actor said that he was able to talk to the audience with such energy because of the protection that was provided by the vaccination while urging everyone to take their vaccination soon. He also reminded people to stay safe underlining that the “pandemic is not over yet”. On the work front, the actor recently wrapped up the last schedule of Lokesh Kanagaraj's Vikram.



