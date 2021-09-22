Kamya Punjabi slams Sneha Wagh over claims of torture in second marriage

Sneha Wagh who is currently seen in the third season of Bigg Boss 3 alleged that she was tortured by her second husband. Responding to a report that Sneha had claimed on the show that she was tortured in both her marriages, Kamya Panjabi tweeted, “Bull f****** s*** you wanted to get into Bigg Boss, good. You did. But why play a victim card? Don’t know about your first marriage but you dare not make these stories about the second one. Just for the sake of the game! I can get the facts out, you know it very well! Goodluck! Don’t play it dirty @the_sneha #BiggBossMarathi.”For the unversed, Sneha Wagh, best known for performance in TV shows such as Jyoti and Chandrashekar, has been married twice.

She divorced her first husband affter allegedly facing domestic violence in the marriage. Sneha Wagh had married Avishkar Darvhekar when she was 19. Avishkar is also a contestant on Bigg Boss Marathi 3.Sneha married interior designer Anurag Solanki in 2015 but it lasted eight months. Both have been living apart for a long time, but are not legally separated.Anurag also objected to her claims and tweeted, “Thank u kamya! I m so shocked people can stoop 2 such a level 4a game show. I don’t wish 2 say anything except one request whenever u come out @the_sneha I would like u 2 show me n the world the proof of me torturing you even once #BiggBossMarathi P.S I m the 2nd husband.” Sneha is familiar to Marathi viewers as she has done two daily soaps Kaata Rute Kunala and Chandan. She has also starred in Hindi TV shows like Jyoti, Veera, and Chandragupta Maurya among others. She started her acting career with Marathi theatre. In an earlier interview with ABP, Sneha had said that after two failed marriages, she believes “marriage is not meant for me”.“My first marriage failed because of domestic violence. After two failed marriages, I have realised that men don’t like headstrong women. I have a soft nature and am also fragile. Even a minor glitch can scar me. Now, I strongly feel that marriage is not meant for me. It is in fact over-hyped,” the actor had said.



