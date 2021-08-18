Kangana claims her Instagram account has been hacked, after Taliban took control over Afghanistan

Actress Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday took to Instagram to inform her fans about suspicious activity going on with her Instagram account. The actress posted a story and said that someone in China had tried to access her account, which later got disabled. She further added that her posts about Taliban’s occupation in Afghanistan had also disappeared. The actress said that she had to access her own account through her sister, Rangoli Chandel’s cell-phone.

In her note, she wrote, "Last night I got Instagram alert as someone tried to hack my account in China, the alert disappeared suddenly, and this morning all my stories about Talibanis has disappeared. My account was disabled. After calling Instagram people I could access it, but as I try to write I am getting logged out of my account again and again. "She added, "Took my sister's phone to do this story, as she has my account opened on her phone as well. This is a very big international conspiracy... Unbelievable."Kangana has been posting regularly about the Talibani occupation of Afghanistan and criticizing it. She also recently posted a story about former Afghanistan President Mohammad Najibullah’s death in the hands of Taliban in 1996. She further added that he wanted to escape to India but could not do so.On the work front, Kangana will be seen in Thalaivi as J Jayalalithaa. The film’s release was postponed owing to the coronavirus surge. She also has Tejas and Dhaakad in the pipeline. She also announced two films under her banner Manikarnika Films titled Tiku Weds Sheru and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda. Apart from this, she will also direct and star in Emergency, a film based on the life of Indira Gandhi.