Kangana files FIR after receiving death threats over her "Khalistani terrorists" remark

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday informed her fans that she has filed a complaint against a person who allegedly gave her death threats over her recent "Khalistani terrorists" remark. Kangana registered an FIR against those issuing threats to her and requested interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi to direct the Punjab government to take action in this regard. The picture showed Kangana wearing a blue salwar suit with a dupatta covering her head as she prayed with her sister Rangoli Chandel and their mother Asha Ranaut at the Golden Temple.

Talking about her controversial comments, Kangana wrote in Hindi, “Remembering the martyrs of the terror attack in Mumbai, I wrote that one should never forgive or forget the traitors. In this type of incident, the internal traitors of the country have a hand. The traitors never left a single opportunity to tarnish Mother India for money and sometimes for position and power. Traitors inside the country kept on helping the anti-national forces by conspiring, leading to such incidents. ”She further wrote, “Democracy is the biggest strength of our country. Any party may form the government but the fundamental right to protect the integrity, unity and fundamental rights of citizens and expression of ideas has been given to us by the Constitution of Babasaheb Ambedkar. I have never said anything derogatory or hateful about any caste, religion, or group. ”She added, “Country is the topmost priority for me. If I have to sacrifice myself for it, I will do it. But I have never been scared, and will never be scared. I will continue to speak against traitors.” On the work front, Kangana was last seen in Thalaivii. Her upcoming films include Tejas, Dhaakad, Emergency.



