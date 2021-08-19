Kangana Ranaut is all praise for Akshay Kumar's BellBottom, sends her best wishes to the team

Kangana Ranaut has penned a congratulatory note for superstar Akshay Kumar and his Bell Bottom team on the release of their spy thriller. The Queen actress, r took to her Instagram Stories and shared the poster of the movie, featuring Akshay Kumar, and called the team 'a winner'."Watch blockbuster #BellBottom in theatres today. Wishing the entire team for taking the first step you are already a winner, congratulations," Kangana Ranaut wrote. The film, which also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi in pivotal roles, is one of the first big-scale Hindi movies to release in theatres nationwide after the second lockdown was lifted.

In Maharashtra, the cinema halls are yet to open. Expressing his thoughts on this, BellBottom director Ranjit Tewari told ETimes in an interview, "I’m disappointed; we would have loved the theatres to have opened in Maharashtra. But, at the same time, I understand the need of the government to keep them shut for some time; they know the situation better than all of us, because they're monitoring it from the top. You have to respect their decision too. But, from my end, of course, it's disappointing. I would have loved for people of Maharashtra to see the film too and I hope theatres here open soon so that they can also view the film."Vaani Kapoor, who plays Akshay Kumar's love interest in Bellbottom, recently opened up about her experience of working on the film as well. "The makers have kept it a certain way. See, the film is being led by Akshay Kumar’s character. The story is about a plane that gets hijacked. It’s based on these two events that happened in the late 70s and early 80s during Indira Gandhi’s time as the Prime Minister of India. Keeping it very crisp, my part is of this girl who is married to Akshay’s character. She is sweet, refreshing, very lovely. She is also the backbone of his life. As a personality, she is someone who is very level-headed and centered," said Vaani.