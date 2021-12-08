Kangana Ranaut lauds Katrina Kaif for marrying Vicky Kaushal who is younger than her

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram story to laud rich and successful leading ladies of the film industry for breaking stereotypes by marrying younger men. This comes amid the ongoing wedding festivities of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. Taking to Instagram Stories, Kangana wrote, "Growing up, we heard many stories of successful rich men marrying much younger women... For women to be more successful than their husbands was seen as a major crisis, forget marrying a younger man after a certain age, marriage was impossible for women .... Nice to see rich and successful women, leading ladies of the Indian film industry breaking the sexist norms.... Kudos to men and women both for redefining gender stereotype."

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's mehendi ceremony took place on December 7, 2021, and today, there will be a sangeet night and the couple is expected to perform on various Bollywood songs. Reportedly, after their wedding, Vicky and Katrina will host a grand reception in Mumbai for their friends and media. Katrina hasn't been the only leading female star to have married a man younger than her. In 2018, Priyanka Chopra married international singer Nick Jonas, who is 10 years younger to her. Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan too share an age difference of three years. Kangana, too, has expressed her wish of getting married soon. The actor, speaking with Times Now, was asked where she sees herself five years from now. “I definitely want to be married and have babies. I see myself as a mother five years down the line and as a wife, and of course as someone who is actively participating in the vision of new India,” she said. She was then asked about her partner and she said, "You will know soon." On the work front, Kangana who was last seen in Jayalalitha biopic Thalaiva will be next seen in Tejas which will hit theatres on Dushhera.

