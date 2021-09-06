Kangana Ranaut requests Maharashtra government to open theatres to save film industry

Kangana Ranaut has requested the Maharashtra government to open theatres in the state. Taking to her insta story, the Queen actress wrote, “Cases in Mahatrashtra have decline. Requesting Maharashtra Government to #OpenUpCinemas in Maharashtra and save the dying film industry and theatres business.” The actress and the makers of her upcoming film 'Thalaivii' have been locked in a bitter fued with multiplex chains.Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, Kangana posted a story expressing her disappointment over the decision.

She wrote, "Multiplexes have diffent rules when it comes to big heros films, they released Radhe simultaneously on ott and theatres . They have released Master with 2 weeks window, releasing Hollywood movies with simultaneous OTT release in US, but refusing to screen even the South of THALAIVII which have a 4 weeks window. @pyrcinemas official @inoxmovies the system makes sure that no woman rises and then complains why don't we have women super stars bringing audiences to theatre on her own like men do."

In a subsequent IG Story, she added, "@pvrcinemasofficial @inoxmovies says they are on ventilator but even then bullying harassment and ganging up seems their top most priority.... Simply explains why they are in this state in the first place .... Hope better sense prevails content makers have too many options to showcase their work but we need to multiplexes support to save them ...."As per reports, theatre chains are unhappy with 'Thalaivii' makers as they demand at least a four-week gap between its debut in theatres and on OTT platforms. The multiplex chains are reportedly refusing to screen the Hindi version of the film saying the window to its Netflix premiere is too narrow. Thalaivii' is one of Kangana's biggest films. The movie marks Kangana's second biopic after the 2019 film 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'. Helmed by A.L Vijay, 'Thalaivii' revolves around the life of late politician Jayalalithaa. In the film, Kangana will be seen essaying the titular role of Jayalalithaa.