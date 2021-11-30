Kangana Ranaut says "Bye chacha Jack" to Jack Dorsey after Parag Agrawal replaced him as a CEO of Twitter

Actress Kangana Ranaut is known for her outspoken nature. For the past weeks, Kangana is passing brutal statements against every issue. There is not a single controversial statement that Kangana hasn't said in any matter even if it is not related to her. Today also she did something that has made headlines, the Indian-American Parag Agrawal has gained the position of CEO on one of the biggest platforms Twitter replacing the former CEO Jack, Kangana on reacting to this Kangana took her Instagram and post a screenshot of her tweet saying “Bye chacha Jack.”



Kangana has an on and off relationship with Twitter, her account got permanently banned on Twitter. According to Tweeter Kangana was violating the guidelines of the platform with her tweets that is the reason the platform permanently suspended her from their site.

Parag Agarwal is working in Tweeter for a long time now before this he worked with companies like Microsoft, AT&T Labs, and Yahoo. Former CEO of Twitter Jack Dorsey released a statement and wrote “I’ve decided to leave Twitter because I believe the company is ready to move on from its founders. My trust in Parag as Twitter’s CEO is deep. His work over the past 10 years has been transformational. I’m deeply grateful for his skill, heart, and soul. It’s his time to lead,”