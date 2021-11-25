Kangana Ranaut summoned by Delhi Assembly panel over her remarks on Sikhs

Actor Kangana Ranaut has been summoned by the Peace and Harmony Committee of the Delhi Assembly over her remarks against Sikhs through her Instagram profile. Ranaut has been told to appear before the committee headed by Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha on December 6. In her controversial Instagram post, Kangana had penned, “Khalistani terrorists may be arm twisting the government today. But let's not forget one woman. The only woman prime minister ne inn ko apni jooti ke niche crush kia tha (The only woman prime minister crushed them under her shoe) No matter how much suffering she caused to this nation... she crushed them like mosquitoes at the cost of her own life... Lekin desh ke tukde nahi hone diye (but didn't let the country disintegrate) even after decades of her death aaj bhi uske naam se kaampte hai yeh inko vaisa he guru chahiye (even today, they shiver at her name, they need a guru like her)."

Soon after, an FIR was filed against her by Amarjit Singh Sandhu, member of Sri Guru Singh Sabha Gurdwara Committee (SGSSGC). The FIR was lodged at Khar police station and the actress has been booked under Section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The complainant had alleged that Kangana is 'spreading communal hatred and targeting one community (Sikhs) in particular, insulting protesting farmers and freedom fighters'. Earlier, an FIR was registered against the actress in Mumbai by members of the Sikh community for her comments against farmers of the Sikh community and terming them terrorists. On Wednesday, Kangana shared a picture on Instagram describing her reaction to the FIR. Kangana posted an old picture from a 2014 photoshoot, in which she is seen posing with a glass of drink in hand. Sharing the picture on her Instagram Stories, the actor wrote, "Another day, another FIR. Just in case they come to arrest me. My mood at home.”