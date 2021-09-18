Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Maharashtra govt for keeping cinema halls closed

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Maharashtra government decided to keep the cinema closed till further orders, to prevent the possible spread of the deadly disease. Now, taking a dig at the Maharashtra government for not opening the theatres for the public actress Kangana Ranaut slammed the MVA government. The Queen actress took to her Instagram story to address the issue. She wrote, “Meanwhile Maharashtra government will keep theatres shut till film industry’s theatres culture completely disappears…”

She further added, “There is a huge backlog of films to be released in theatres but complete lack of concern and strategy to bring producers, artists, distributors and theatres owners out of this plight can be seen in current state government’s indifferent attitude towards the film industry yet Bullywood decides to silently suffer but not question world’s best CM…”Previously, the actress has requested Maharashtra government to open theatres in the state ahead of the release of her film, Thalaivii. On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is all set to play the role of Sita in a film titled Sita: The Incarnation. This is the same film that was reportedly offered to Kareena Kapoor Khan.Kangana has quite a few projects lined up next. These include her action films Dhaakad and Tejas.

