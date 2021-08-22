Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi all set to release in theatres, makers decline record OTT offer

Kangana’s Thalaivi is all set to become the second major film to hit the theatres after Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom. Kangana confirmed a post by a media person, who wrote that Thalaivi was readying itself up for a pan India theatrical release 'very soon.' He even added that it had decided to go to the theatres despite being offered a record price by Over-the-Top platforms. He also stated that after the theatrical release, the Hindi version will hit Netflix and the other versions will be premiered on Amazon Prime. Thalaivi has been delayed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was first scheduled to release on June 26, 2020. However, the rise of COVID-19 last year led to the makers postponing the film. Thalaivi is directed by AL Vijay and also star Arvind Swamy is the role of former Tamil Nadu CM MG Ramachandran, Madhoo, among others.

The actress has recently returned from Budapest after she wrapped up the shooting of her film Dhaakad. After wrapping up the shoot, the Queen star, has moved to another movie set. She has started the shoot of her next film Tejas, where she plays an IAF pilot. Sharing a picture of herself from the set of Tejas, Kangana wrote on Instagram, “On to my next mission #Tejas Starting today …Josh is soaring high thanks to my fabulous team 🇮🇳 @sarveshmewara @rsvpmovies.” In the picture, the actor is seen donning the blue Indian Air Force uniform as she interacts with the film’s director Sarvesh Mewara. Excited to be a part of a film that celebrates women in uniform, Kangana had earlier said in a statement, “Tejas is an exhilarating story where I have the privilege of playing an air force pilot. I am honoured to be a part of a film that celebrates these brave men and women in uniform who make immense sacrifices in the line of duty every day. Our film celebrates the armed forces and its heroes.” Apart from Tejas, Kangana Ranaut also has, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda and a film on Indira Gandhi in her kitty.



