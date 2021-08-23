Kangana Ranaut's 'Thalaivii' to see theatrical release on Sept 10

Mumbai, Aug 23 Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Thalaivii', based on the life of late Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and former actress J. Jayalalithaa, is set to release in cinemas on September 10.

'Thalaivii' will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Kangana on Monday shared the announcement on Instagram. The actress also shared a poster of the movie alongside the news.

"The story of this iconic personality deserves to be witnessed only on the big screen! Pave way, for #Thalaivii as she is all set to make a superstar entry into the world of cinema, yet again, a place where she has always belonged! Thalaivii IN CINEMAS near you on 10th September! #ThalaiviiOnTheBigScreen #ThalaiviiInTheatres," she wrote.

Producer Vishnu Vardhan Induri said: "'Thalaivii' has traced an extensive journey with eternal experiences at every turn. As the theatres are reopening across the nation, we are very excited that fans can enjoy the grand experience of the legend's life on the silver screen."

"Jayalalithaa has always belonged to the cinema and bringing her story alive on the big screen was the only way to pay homage to this great legend and revolutionary leader," Induri added.

Based on the life of late Jayalalithaa, 'Thalaivii' showcases the varied aspects of her life, tracing her journey as an actress at a young age to becoming the face of Tamil cinema as well as the rise of the revolutionary leader that changed the course of Tamil Nadu politics.

'Thalaivii', presented by Vibri Motion pictures, Karma Media Entertainment and Zee Studios in association with Gothic Entertainment and Sprint films, has been produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R. Singh and co-produced by Hitesh Thakkar and Thirumal Reddy with Brinda Prasad as creative producer.

