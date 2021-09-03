Kanye West seems to hint he cheated on Kim Kardashian in 'Hurricane' lyrics

Washington DC, Sep 3 Kanye West's 'Donda' album is chock full of confessions, pleas for mercy, acceptance, and a lot of faith. But a deeper dive into the verses on the mid-tempo song 'Hurricane', featuring 'The Weeknd' and 'Lil Baby', suggests that West may be begging for forgiveness from someone besides the Almighty, according to Billboard.com.

"Here I go actin' too rich, here I go with a new chick/And I know what the truth is/ Still playin' after two kids/It's a lot to digest when your life always movin'," West raps in a couplet that seems to suggest he's referencing being with another woman while married to now-estranged wife Kim Kardashian West after the birth of their children North, 8 and Saint, 5.

The couple, who went on two have two more children Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 are in the midst of a divorce. Despite their split after seven years of marriage, however, Kardashian West attended all three of Kanye's 'Donda' mass listening parties, even wearing what appeared to be her wedding dress at the most recent event in Chicago.

There are other seemingly confessional lyrics on the album that appear to allude to cracks in the couple's relationship.

On the song 'Lord I Need You', Kanye appears to have some questions about his wife's dedication to their union. "Three hours to get back from Palm Springs, huh?" he raps about what is typically a 90-minute ride from the vacation destination to the couple's LA-area home.

"Who you know spend an hour in Walgreens, huh?" He adds, "Too many complaints made it hard for me to think/Would you shut up? I can't hear myself drink."

He specifically references his house in 'Hurricane' as well, rapping, "It's a lot to digest when your life always movin'/Architectural Digest, but I needed home improvement/Sixty-million-dollar home, never went home to it."

