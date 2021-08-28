Kanye West to collaborate with Marilyn Manson on 'Donda' album amid rocker's sexual assault cases

Grammy-winning artist Kanye West is collaborating with Marilyn Manson on the rapper's upcoming album 'Donda', despite the rocker facing allegations of sexual abuse and physical violence from more than 15 women.

Hours after Manson appeared onstage alongside West at his 'Donda' listening party at Chicago's Soldier Field, a spokesperson for Manson told People magazine that the rocker and rapper will continue to work together on the release of West's new album.

"Marilyn Manson's voice is featured on DONDA. And he will continue to conceptually collaborate with Ye on the DONDA project," the spokesperson said.

The new collaboration between Manson and West, who seemed to previously sample the rocker's song 'The Beautiful People' on 'Black Skinhead', comes as the rocker faces accusations of sexual abuse and domestic violence from more than 15 women, including actors Evan Rachel Wood and Esme Bianco.

The singer has denied the allegations and has not been charged with any crime till now.

Bianco is also one of four women who have sued the singer for sexual abuse. Along with accusing him of physical violence and sexual assault, Bianco and Manson's ex-girlfriend Ashley Morgan Smithline also accused the singer of sex trafficking.

"I live in constant fear even to this day," Smithline told People magazine after filing her lawsuit against Manson.

"I am seeking justice because I want to move forward and heal from the terrible abuse I faced. I want Brian Warner to be held accountable once and for all," she added at the time.

As for 'Donda', West hosted a third listening party for the unreleased album on Thursday where he welcomed Manson and DaBaby, who was recently under fire for homophobic comments at a concert on stage.

'Donda' is named after the Grammy winner's late mother Donda West, who died at the age of 58 following plastic surgery complications in 2007.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor