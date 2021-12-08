Karan Deol on living with a family full of legendary actors

New Delhi, Dec 8 Actor Karan Deol, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Velle', says that living with a family full of legendary actors, he gets to learn the skills from them.

Karan is the son of actor Sunny Deol and grandson of veteran star Dharmendra. He will be seen sharing screen space with his uncle Abhay Deol in 'Velle'.

Talking to about working with Abhay, Karan said, "I live in a family full of legendary actors so I obviously learn from them, with my 'chacha' (uncle) there is a level of comfort and ease when he plays as an actor and with that he is a director so I earn quite a bit."

"In both instances there were different interactions because an interaction with a director is completely different and with an actor it's completely different. I was at ease with him on set."

'Velle' a crime-comedy drama is all set to release in cinemas on December 10, the movie stars Karan alongside Abhay and Savant Singh Premi, Visshesh Tiwari, Ananya Singh and Mouni Roy in a special appearance.

"Discussing the quirky title of the film, Karan shared 'Vella' is a person who despite being good or bad does absolutely nothing in his life. The reason it is titled so is because it depicts all three of our characters most as vellas."

Karan made his debut in 2019 Hindi film 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas', which was directed by his father Sunny Deol. The actor shared the reason behind taking such a long gap.

"The lockdown was the major reason for me taking such a big gap but I didn't let it put me down. I worked on my acting study and various roles and worked on my strengths and weaknesses," he said.

ADF presents 'Velle', an Intercut Entertainment Pvt. Ltd production, produced by Nandini Sharma, Aarushi Malhotra and Rajnish Khanuja, co-produced by Suniel Saini, Abhishek Nama, and directed by Deven Munjal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor