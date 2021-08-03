Karan Johar reveals intriguing hints about Bigg Boss OTT in latest promo

Piquing the interest of the Bigg Boss fans, filmmaker Karan Johar, who will be hosting the show's OTT season, revealed some intriguing hints about the show in the latest promo dropped on Tuesday.

Karan will kick off Bigg Boss OTT starting August 8 for the first time ever, on Voot. The audience will have a 24x7 LIVE access to enjoy the direct and deeper engagement, connection, and indulgence in the comings and goings of the house through just a click.

Moreover, this exclusivity continues for the next six weeks, before the show goes on air, on television.

Reportedly, the show is going to be bolder and crazier than all the previous seasons so far. The kind of tasks the contestants will be given will be revealed in the coming days, more so after the show premieres on Voot on 8th August 2021.

What also makes this show even more interesting for the viewers is that the common man will have uncommon powers and will decide the punishments for the Bigg Boss OTT house inmates. Insiders reveal that while there will be lots of drama, entertainment, and emotions; the bar will be raised by a few notches with the show's 'Over The Top' ideas.

Speaking about the upcoming show, Karan Johar said, "Being a fan of the show, I'm excited about the new elements we've introduced to Bigg Boss OTT. I'm eagerly waiting to see the viewers' participation in the show that takes over the top to an altogether new higher level. Not to forget, I'm also eagerly looking forward to seeing what kinds of punishment the audiences will give to the contestants."

Inviting audiences for the exciting times ahead, he signs off saying, "Mere saath Bigg Boss OTT ke maze loot... First time 24x7 only on Voot."

( With inputs from ANI )

