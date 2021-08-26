Karan Johar worse than Salman Khan,' says former Big Boss contestant Sofia Hayat

Former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Sofia Hayat recently opened up about 'Bigg Boss OTT' and bashed Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, who is hosting the reality show.. Calling Karan 'worse than' Salman, she alleged them of 'promoting violence and nepotism'. She also took a jibe against the reality show. Speaking to a leading daily, Sofia Hayat said, “Karan is worse than Salman Khan! They are promoting violence and nepotism... if this show was on in the UK, they would take it off-air immediately because it incites violent behaviour and aggression. Karan is playing up to the old ways of insulting people to get high TRPs. It's an old formula of Bigg Boss. India is the land of spirituality, where there is a religious dharma to not harm anyone. Karan and Bigg Boss are going against this dharma.

They are insulting Gods will of peace and love and they are promoting violence, nepotism, swearing, and disrespect of humanity. They are laughing at people's misfortune. "Continuing further she said, "I would never go on such a show again that encourages people to get angry and hurt people. They are creating a negative programme that is being watched by Indians worldwide. How do you think the children of India will react? Children will learn such behaviour from these shows. If this is the way Bigg Boss continues then please hold them all responsible for the future children of India who will be aggressive and violent. "Sofia, who was one of the contestants on Bigg Boss 7 in 2013, earlier this year had also slammed Salman over his film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. In June 2016, Hayat announced that she had embraced spirituality and become a nun. She adopted the name Gaia Sofia Mother.