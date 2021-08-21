Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrates 6 month birth anniversary of son Jeh in Maldives

Actress Kareena Kapoor has shared a new picture of her younger son Jehangir, as he turned six months old on Saturday. Taking to Instagram, Kareena Kapoor wrote in her post, "Love, happiness, and courage to you always. Happy 6 months my life." The picture showed Kareena holding Jeh in her arms, wearing a black and pink swimsuit.Earlier in the day, Kareena's sister-in-law, Saba Ali Khan, also took to social media to celebrate Jeh's six-month milestone. Posting a collage of pictures of Taimur and Jeh together, she wrote, "Love you, my jaan, Jehangir. Jeh."The Laal Singh Chaddha actor set off to the exotic location on the occasion of her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan's birthday.

On his birthday, Kareena took to Instagram to share a picture, featuring her sons Taimur and Jeh, along with Saif, and said, "Happy Birthday to the love of my life... To eternity and beyond with you is all I want."Saif and Kareena welcomed Jeh in February. During the launch of her self-help pregnancy book, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible, Kareena revealed that while her pregnancy with Taimur was smooth, she faced difficulties the second time around. “This pregnancy was extremely difficult compared to Taimur’s, which was a breeze. I had loved it, enjoyed it and that gave me the courage to do it again. But this was different. I had bouts where I would sit down and think, ‘I don’t think I can do this, don’t think anything is going to be okay,’" she said. “It was (also) Covid times. With all safety protocols, we managed to do a lot of shoots. It kept me alive, happy in times that were so difficult. There was this constant fear of what is going to happen, what if I get Covid, my child gets it. There was a lot of trauma in the last trimester mentally, of wanting to step out and do things but still…,” Kareena added.



