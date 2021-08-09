Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals she lost her sex drive during pregnancy at book launch

Kareena Kapoor Khan finally launched her much awaited book on pregnancy on a virtual platform with great fanfare with her close buddy filmmaker Karan Johar. The Jab We Met actress during her hour long conversation revealed that she had lost her sex drive during pregnancy and that Saif Ali Khan was understanding and supportive during those days. “When you are pregnant, people don’t realise the kind of moods, emotions, feelings, what you actually feel about yourself. That’s so important. Some days, I would feel super amazing and sexy, and feel ‘oh my God, I am looking so hot with this belly’ and I feel amazing, and I would tell Saif that or he would say, ‘You are looking beautiful.'"

She further added, “But there were times post six-seven months where I felt like I was exhausted and I couldn’t get myself to get up sometimes in the morning. But sometimes, it’s just a feeling of repulsion. You are just in a mental state when you don’t know what to think. It’s so important to have a supportive man and most men should not put pressure on their wives to a) look beautiful while they are pregnant and b) feel they are any less. That pressure shouldn’t be there or like ‘this is it, our regular sex life has to be super-active.'"Kareena gave birth to her second son Jeh Ali Khan on February 21, 2021. She and Saif Ali Khan had welcomed their elder son Taimur in 2016. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will next be seen in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ co-starring Aamir Khan in the lead role. Apart from this, she also has Karan Johar’s ‘Takht’ in her kitty.