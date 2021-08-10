Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan named their second child 'Jahangir'; check out meaning of this name

Kareena Kapoor Khan gave birth to her second child in February. Fans want to know what Kareena has named her second child after Taimur. It was reported a few days back that Kareena has named the boy 'Jeh'. However, now his new name is being revealed. According to media reports, Kareena's second child is not Jeh but Jahangir Ali Khan. After Jeh's birth, Kareena has launched a book on both her pregnancies, titled 'Pregnancy Bible: The Ultimate Manual for Mom to Be'. In this book, she shares her experiences of both pregnancies.

It is through this book that speculations are being made about Jeh's real name. In fact, in this book, Kareena refers to her second child as Jeh in many places. However, on the last few pages she has surprised fans. She shared some photos from her pregnancy. In this photo, she has written Jeh's name as Jahangir.

Jahangir was the name of the son of Mughal ruler Akbar. Akbar's son Mohammad Noor-ud-Din Salim was another name. It is a Persian word meaning 'King of the whole world'. Jeh is nick name. Like Taimur is called Timtim at home.



