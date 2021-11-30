Karishma Kapoor's marriage was a nightmare for her, she face domestic violence during the time

Karishma Kapoor was the Bollywood queen of her era, no one could ever able to fade her spark in the Hindi cinema. She gave many hits at times like Coolie No. 1, Dil To Pagal Hai, Raja Hindustani, Biwi No. 1, and Hero No. 1, which are still memorable for the audience, but anyone ever wondered why the diva suddenly left her Bollywood career.

The reason behind quitting her Bollywood career was her ex-husband Sanjay Kapur. Karishma the elder daughter of the legendary Kapoor family married Indian billionaire Sanjay Kapoor, after her breakup with Abhishek Bachchan. The actress was at the peak of her career when she decided to get married, but this marriage turn out to be the biggest nightmare of her life.

Karishma had to face lots of difficulties during her marriage even though it was a love marriage her husband Sanjay Kapoor and mother-in-law troubled her in the beginning only.

According to reports, Karishma explained her horrible marriage life to Jagran she told that her husband allegedly did domestic violence on her and also tries to sell her on their honeymoon he tried to force her to sleep with his pals. When Karishma refused, Sunjay beat her up and even told one of his pals about her price.

Karishma was Sanjay's second wife, Sanjay also had physical contact with his first wife after they married, when the actress questioned him, Sanjay assaulted her, said Karishma. When she was pregnant, her mother-in-law gave her a dress that she couldn’t wear because of her pregnancy. Her mother-in-law and Sunjay, on the other hand, physically abused her instead of buying her new clothing. Sanjay, to her surprise, also smacked her. Karishma had to face a lot of difficulties during her marriage. She has two children with her ex-husband Sanjay, Kiaan and Samaira. Both live with their mother after the divorce of the couple the custody of children was given to Karishma.



