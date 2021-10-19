Karthik Aaryan turns 'Dhamaka' trailer launch into an immersive experience

Mumbai, Oct 19 The trailer of Karthik Aaryan-starrer Dhamaka released on Tuesday and it has ‘detonated a massive chain reaction of praises from the audience and the critics alike. Whats more interesting is the way the trailer was launched. The event saw the boundaries blurring between the reel and real world; Karthik surprised the audience as he emerged from the cover of the darkness. The actor enacted a sequence from the film as he slipped into his character of news anchor Arjun Pathak in front of a live audience turning it into an immersive experience.

Soon, Karthik was joined on stage by the film's director and producer Ram Madhvani, co-actors Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash, the film's co-producers Ronnie Screwvala and Amita Madhvani, and Netflix's Director of Licensing Pratiksha Rao.

Sharing the trailer, Karthik spoke about his experience of working with the film' director, saying, "It was quite a novel experience of working with Ram sir. Ye film ka design bhi bahut unique hai (the film's design is quite unique in itself). Ek room mein poori film set hai (the film is set inside just one room) and the most interesting part about that room was that every small thing there was fully functional to help the actors draw their energies from."

"It's a very different style of filmmaking, Ram sir doesn't even say, ‘lights, camera and action' he just comes to the actor and whispers, ‘ready when you are and goes back to the director's chair", the actor added.

Ram Madhvani also shared how the entire film was shot in a record time of 10 days with 9 days specifically dedicated to Karthik's part. He spoke about how it was by design and that the shoot was planned in such a way that the tight schedule kept the actors and crew on the edge to accentuate the thrilling tone of the film.

Ram is known for his unique process of filmmaking and Dhamaka is no different. He has used every nook and corner of the film's set to infuse a sense of belonging into the minds of his actors and it reflects so well on the screen.

The performances look so natural and seamless that one may wonder when the actors stopped acting and became the characters themselves. Speaking of which Amruta Subhash said, "There was a sequence where I accidentally choked on a medicine. I was struggling and gasping but I decided not to interrupt the take and went ahead with it."

"Later, when the shot got over only then I told everyone that it was not acting but I was struggling for real. I guess these are the moment's in an artist's life when the universe conspires and contributes to an artwork. Ram sir has directed the entire film but, for me that particular sequence was about the universe coming together with Ram sir to extract a good performance out of me," she concluded.

Put together by production companies from across the globe, Lotte Entertainment and Global Gate Entertainment in association with Ram Madhvani Films and RSVP Movies, Dhamaka will start streaming on Netflix from November 19.

