Kartik Aaryan expresses happiness after 'Dhamaka' success

Actor Kartik Aaryan is on a roll. His latest release 'Dhamaka' has been making waves.

Since its release, 'Dhamaka' has been trending in the Top 5 Non-English Films worldwide on Netflix. It is also trending in the top 10 in films in 10 countries on the streaming platform including India, UAE, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.

Talking about the same, Kartik said, "I am extremely happy to see the response to my performance in Dhamaka. I was looking for a role that was something different from what I had done before and this was exactly that! Dhamaka is a unique story of ambitions and how far one will go to change their life. It will compel you to always think while making decisions that 'aap ne apni zindagi mein kya khoya, aur kya paaya'. To see the international level where this story travelled - with it trending in the top 10 films in more than 10 countries including UAE, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and many more along with it trending in the Top 5 Non English Films worldwide on Netflix is simply mind blowing."

Created by Ram Madhvani, 'Dhamaka' follows the story of an ambitious ex-news anchor Arjun Pathak, played by Kartik, who is given another chance to go live on prime-time television when a terrorist calls him with a bomb threat. Little does he know that this call will change his life and throw him into a fast-paced game of betrayal.

Ram has also expressed his happiness after seeing so much love pouring in for the film.

"Dhamaka is a film that I hold very close to my heart, I am very grateful to my actors and how they have put in their everything to do justice to their roles and to work around our unconventional methods of the shoot, that we call system 360 degrees. All the actors performed extraordinarily and every member working behind the camera has given their all to this film. I am grateful to all and to Ronnie Screwvala and the team at RSVP and the team at Netflix and my team at Ram Madhvani Films and especially our Co-producer Amita Madhvani and our Executive Producers Sia Bhuyan and Rhea Prabhu. It was overwhelming to have the film trend as one of the top titles post its launch on Netflix," he said.

'Dhamaka' also features Amruta Subhash and Mrunal Thakur.

( With inputs from ANI )

