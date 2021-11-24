Kartik Aaryan to begin shooting for 'Shehzada' in Delhi
By ANI | Published: November 24, 2021 06:24 PM2021-11-24T18:24:25+5:302021-11-24T18:35:13+5:30
Actor Kartik Aaryan, who is currently basking in the success of 'Dhamaka', will soon start shooting for 'Shehzada' in Delhi.
On Wednesday, Kartik took to his Instagram account to share a picture of him standing in front of his poster of 'Dhamaka' at the Mumbai airport as he leaves for the capital.
He looks super cool in black jeans and a black T-shirt paired with a jacket.
"Dear Delhi, Shehzada will see you in 2 hours," Kartik captioned the post.
Directed by Rohit Dhawan, 'Shehzada' also features Kriti Sanon.
The shooting of the 'Shehzada' began last month, and it will release on November 4, 2022.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor