Kartik Aaryan ups the cool quotient with his whacky shirt

Mumbai, Nov 28 Fresh from the success of his action thriller 'Dhamaka', Kartik Aaryan seems to be taking some time off from his busy schedule as he recently shared a video of him in an uber cool shirt that will turn heads of the fashion police.

The actor took to his social media and posted a video of him in a printed and whack shirt. He captioned the video, "Go Wild for a While."

Kartik rounded up his look with a light beard and messy hair as he smirked off while showcasing his colorful, vibrant and whacky vibe.

On the work front, Kartik has a slew of projects on his plate with Rohit Dhawan's 'Shehzada' being his focal point. The actor is working on the sets which has been put under tight security to avoid any unplanned reveal from the sets before time.

In addition, the actor has a long list of projects lined up which includes titles like 'Captain India', 'Freddy', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Shehzada' and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor